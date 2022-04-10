Sharjah (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday evening, received well-wishers of Sheikhs, senior officials, notables of the country, tribesmen and citizens who flocked to Al Badi Al Amer Palace to congratulate His Highness on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness exchanged his congratulations on this blessed occasion with Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the ambassador of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain to the state, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, with representatives of Arab and Islamic authorities and institutions, and with all citizens.

Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi and Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah by the blessed month of Ramadan, asking God Almighty to return this occasion to His Highness with more goodness, health and wellness, and to the United Arab Emirates with progress, prosperity and security, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, Yemen and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Prevention and Safety Authority, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Court, and heads of departments local institutions, directors of local departments in Sharjah, and the masses of citizens.

Humaid Al Nuaimi while receiving well-wishers in the presence of Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi

Ajman

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, also received, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and a group of Sheikhs, senior officials and notables well-wishers on the blessed month of Ramadan. Country, tribesmen and citizens.

His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings of the holy month from His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, who called on God Almighty to restore this blessed occasion to His Highness, Ruler of Ajman with good health and happiness, and to the UAE and its honorable people with more progress and prosperity, and to the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen and goodness. And blessings.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman also exchanged congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan with the sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, dignitaries, tribesmen and well-wishers of citizens who flocked to Al-Zahir Palace, asking God Almighty to restore this occasion to His Highness with good health and happiness.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, and His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman Ruler’s Court, and a number of senior officials.