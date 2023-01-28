Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the American University of Sharjah, confirmed that the celebration of the twenty-five years since the establishment of the university is an occasion that recalls memories of years of giving and giving, as it is a celebration that reflects the construction and the great diligence that has been exerted until the university has risen to This high status, stressing His Highness the continuation of the rich educational process of the university until it becomes the first among universities.

This came during a speech delivered by His Highness yesterday evening, Saturday, at the annual ceremony of the Alumni Association of the American University of Sharjah, which coincides with the university’s celebrations of the silver jubilee and the 25th anniversary of its establishment, and was held at the university’s headquarters.

His Highness dealt with the university’s march since its inception, indicating that this was the result of great efforts made, educational and administrative plans developed and solutions to the challenges it faced, saying: “Today, this university completes a period that, according to many people, is like a blink of an eye, but in fact this period passes through building This university is from nothing to this level of perfection. This university did not advance and rise by chance, but rather by construction and diligence.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, added: “God has enabled us to establish this university on this spot, and to set for it a high-end educational curriculum, qualified professors, and a board that runs this university and they are members of the Board of Trustees, who were all one family,” referring to His Highness’s efforts in dealing with With many issues and challenges that they made sure not to affect the university’s march and aspirations.

His Highness, the President of the American University of Sharjah, extended his thanks and appreciation to everyone who worked at the university during its career, including professors, members of the board of trustees, and university administrators. Exalted be He, in the long journey of this university and the level it has reached, and I do not say that I personally gave anything, on the contrary, I gained great things, I gained knowledge, management, friendship and friendliness, and all of this is the reason for the success of this university. His Highness reviewed the university’s march and the dedication of its community to work until it reached the ranks of international research universities, saying: We do not remember 25 years as a fleeting memory, but rather as beautiful memories that indicate that everyone was dedicated and that every one of the university members was giving a sincere academic contribution away from affiliations, currents and polemics. He was working for this university so that when we reached 5 years of the university’s life, the university headed in a direction that I do not say is strange to it, but it was in a narrow scope, which is scientific research. And when the Board of Trustees decided that we should develop a program for research studies, that required many things such as buildings, equipment, programs and professors, and we did not skimp, and they started work and cost equipment and construction 267 million dirhams for the Research Center of the College of Engineering, and now this center is the eye of this university, and through it we reached Serious research registered on behalf of the American University in the scientific community.

His Highness added: Now the university is looking at new paths and new friendships with other universities, so that we can raise our university to the ranks of other universities. Universities, and this will not come from a vacuum, but it comes with continuous work.

Dr. Susan Mam, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah, delivered a speech in which she said: “The Alumni Association ceremony this year has a special character, as it coincides with the celebration of the University’s Silver Jubilee. To date, the American University of Sharjah has graduated more than 18,000 students who make up our university family. The university provides a distinguished educational experience that supports the success of our graduates, allowing them to continue and contribute to sciences, humanities, design, business, engineering, government work, and other fields.

She added, “We focus on liberal arts based on critical thinking, analysis, diversity, inclusion, openness, and respect. These values ​​motivate students to use their voices, skills, and knowledge, and lead change and innovation around the world.”

The ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, then recitation of clear verses from the Holy Quran, after which His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, pressed the electronic button, marking the start of the ceremony, where the light show began, showing the beauty and details of the American University of Sharjah building, followed by a game show fireworks.

Then His Highness moved to the main stage, during which he witnessed a singing performance entitled “Pearl, you are the refuge of the successful.” Then Ali Lootah, President of the Alumni Association at the American University of Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he indicated that the university had completed its 25th year, during which it achieved many achievements thanks to the vision and leadership of His Highness. His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah.

Honoring

The President of the Alumni Association thanked the professors who supported their academic journey and contributed to providing them with education and knowledge, pointing out that the journey began in 2001 when the first batches graduated and who paved the way for all university affiliates, both male and female, until the American University of Sharjah became a pioneer in the country and the region.

His Highness also honored the main supporters of the university, which are Alef Group, Arada Company, Bee’ah Company, Crescent Petroleum, Emaar, Etisalat, Petrofac, Sharjah Media City “Shams”, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Invest in Sharjah, Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Sharjah Oil Corporation. Wataniya, the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and Talabat Company.

At the end of the ceremony, His Highness the President of the American University of Sharjah received a commemorative shield from the President of the Alumni Association at the university. The shield bears Quranic verses designed by a number of university graduates.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated the “Garden of Appreciation”, which is located on the university campus. It was designed by the university’s graduate architects in honor of the valuable contributions of the university’s friends, partners and alumni in support of the university’s educational mission. His Highness signed a plaque that was designed at the entrance to the garden.

The annual AUS Alumni Association Dinner is an initiative among a group of initiatives organized by the university. This year is distinguished because it coincides with the university’s celebration of its silver jubilee. The university also cooperated with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates to issue 1,000 commemorative coins to celebrate its twenty-fifth year. Its proceeds were allocated to finance 25 scholarships for 25 male and female students.

celebration

The American University of Sharjah celebrates 25 years of excellence as it is ranked among the top 10 universities in the Arab world, and is known for its academic excellence, multicultural environment, and outstanding facilities. Architecture, Design, Humanities, Science, Engineering and Business. Students apply theoretical science outside the classroom through practical training, conducting research, participating in conferences and competitions and professional collaboration.

The dinner party was attended by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, Sheikh Tariq bin Faisal Al Qasimi, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Salem Youssef Al Qasir. Chairman of the Labor Standards Development Authority, Dr. Khaled Omar Al-Midfa, President of Sharjah Media City “Shams”, members of the University’s Board of Trustees, faculty and administrative staff, and 3,500 graduate students.