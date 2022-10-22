Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, founder of the University of Sharjah, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed the university’s silver jubilee celebration, which was held yesterday evening, in front of the main building of the university.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi received the certificate of “distinguished professor” in Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences from His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, President of the University of Sharjah, in appreciation of His Highness’s important academic, cultural, literary and historical contributions, and his role in supporting businesses that enhance and expand their horizons and goals. At the local, regional and international levels.

On this occasion, His Highness delivered a comprehensive speech in which he addressed the progress of the University of Sharjah and its higher goals within the strategy of His Highness that he set for the development of man and the advancement of science, referring to the outstanding contribution of the University in various developmental areas in the Emirate, and its advancement and great development.

His Highness said: Twenty-five years, the University of Sharjah has risen by degrees of nights and days to the lofty and the highest in human elevation and honour.. Twenty-five years and Sharjah’s institutions and buildings rise together as if they were receptacles. This university was a blessed beginning, as it accepted high school graduates at levels that reached their limits. The lowest to 75% and now it goes up until it touches less than one hundred percent.

His Highness dealt with the beginnings of the university and the educational opportunities it provided for students in the emirate and its tangible achievement in developing the capabilities and skills of those who joined it: Twenty-five years started by the University of Sharjah, collecting from the scattered high school graduates whose grades were low, and some of them not having low grades, but the extent of their graduation. From high school, it has taken a long time, so I started an ambitious project, which is the Community College, and it qualified large numbers of people and awarded them a distinguished diploma in many specializations.

His Highness referred to the number of male and female graduates from the University of Sharjah, and his follow-up to their path since the establishment of the university, saying: Twenty-five years, this university has graduated nearly 40 thousand graduates in several disciplines of medicine, engineering and the rest of the sciences, year after year my hand would shake hands, greet or Receive graduation certificates. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah commended the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi in the presidency of the university, stressing his follow-up to the university, saying: Now this march has been handed over to one of our sons, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, and he is named after him, and we will not be far from him, but By his side and by this university. His Highness spoke about the development of the University of Sharjah in the field of postgraduate studies, and the keenness of the university’s graduates to continue the journey of science and learning, and the impact of this on society, saying: Twenty-five years have passed as if it were yesterday and we are looking at these numbers that graduate, do they dissolve in society? Does knowledge end there? No, the University of Sharjah has created high scientific studies in master’s and doctoral degrees, and now many of these students are graduating. Do they stop there? Never, but they rise in scientific research, in innovation and in the management of large institutions.

His Highness concluded his speech by thanking His Highness, the President of the University of Sharjah, its administration and all its administrative and academic bodies, wishing more success and success for the university, by saying: We thank the administrative and academic staff and the management of the university from its president to its director, and we hope, God willing, that this process will continue with God’s blessing until we reach A level that I set myself for this university, I thank them for granting me this certificate, and I hope that the university will reach its professors to grant them such a certificate. I thank all those who contributed to this process of building, development and effort, and I wish everyone success.

The Silver Jubilee ceremony of the University of Sharjah began by welcoming His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, after which His Highness kindly clicked the button to launch the light show on the main building. Muhammad Al Qasimi in 1997, to launch the march of science and knowledge in a scientific edifice that took rapid and balanced steps in establishing its scientific position among prestigious institutions and universities.

development

The University of Sharjah has contributed to advancing the development process in the United Arab Emirates in general and in the Emirate of Sharjah in particular by qualifying the people of the country with the sciences and skills that qualified them to contribute to the advancement of the nation and to lead the institutions with efficiency and competence. The countries in which their children studied, as the university includes various Arab and foreign nationalities in large numbers.

The University of Sharjah is ranked first at the state level and fifth at the level of Arab countries, among the top 300 universities in the world and 68th in terms of the number of citations according to the Times Higher Education classification for the year 2023 AD, in addition to many classifications in which advanced centers such as the Center The first in the country in the international classification of sustainability “UI Green Metric” and the first place in the country in the world ranking of the university that influences sustainability standards – The Times International Organization on the application of universities to the United Nations standards for sustainability, and among the top 100 universities in the world – “The Young Universities Ranking” which Not more than fifty years have passed since its establishment, and other achievements and advanced positions in various global, regional and local classifications.

the University

The University of Sharjah was launched in its infancy with four colleges, numbering 572 male and female students in 1997, and with the support and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in 2022, it hosts 3 branches, 14 colleges and 86 buildings in which 18,233 male and female students study, and during 25 years it graduated 40,000 graduates. It is a graduate of various academic degrees and programs, and it also includes various institutes for scientific research in various disciplines and faculties.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also unveiled the memorial that was designed on the occasion of the university’s celebration of the Silver Jubilee, and the names of distinguished graduates from various colleges and disciplines over the past 25 years are immortalized on its walls. To be a witness and an expression of excellence at the University of Sharjah, which includes 7,069 distinguished graduates. The ceremony concluded with fireworks displays that decorated and lit up the sky in celebration of a quarter of a century of success and progress for the pioneering scientific edifice of the University of Sharjah.

In addition to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the ceremony was attended by: Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, and Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman Department of Statistics and Community Development, senior officials from heads of government departments, members of the university’s board of trustees, senior officials, and a group of academics and university alumni.