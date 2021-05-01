Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, said that “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action” represents an important occasion to celebrate the human legacy of the values ​​of benevolence and benevolence of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

Al-Nuaimi stressed that the nineteenth of Ramadan is the day of fulfillment of the principles of Zayed, and it is a renewed occasion in which our wise leadership, which today continues to provide humanitarian and development aid to various countries and peoples in the world, confirms the UAE’s firm approach to spreading the values ​​of brotherhood and solidarity in the world, to present a unique model in giving. Unlimited humanity.

Al-Nuaimi pointed out that the “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action”, which represents the embodiment of noble human values, represents a national occasion in which we celebrate the rootedness of the values ​​of giving established by Zayed the Good, and have become a source of distinction for the Emirates, and it formed a bright mental image for it and its citizens in the imagination of all peoples across the globe. .

Al-Nuaimi ended his statement saying, “The name Zayed will remain engraved in the memory of humanitarian work around the world, and that the United Arab Emirates, which has become an icon of humanity, will remain a help and support for all countries and peoples, everywhere and at all times, in light of its firm belief in human brotherhood and a common destiny. Of humanity ».