Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station on September 3, 2023, after successfully completing the longest space mission in Arab history, which spanned 6 months.

Sultan Al Neyadi will leave the International Space Station, accompanied by NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoberg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrei Vediaev, aboard the Dragon spacecraft on September 2. Dressed in their pressure suits, the team will land near the coast of Tampa, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico on September 3.

landing flight

Before the departure sequence begins, rigorous checks will be carried out, particularly regarding weather conditions and recovery readiness at the designated landing site. After completing the verifications, the following steps will be performed:

Departure: The Dragon spacecraft will separate from the International Space Station on September 2, and will perform a series of operations to move away from the orbiting laboratory.

Progressive maneuvers: If necessary, the vehicle will perform several incremental maneuvers to determine its trajectory in line with the specified landing site.

Eliminate the base of the vehicle: The vehicle will eliminate its base in order to reduce its mass and thus save the volume of fuel consumed in the propulsion process.

Extraorbital burn: The spacecraft will perform an extraorbital burn, which will last for 12 minutes.

Atmospheric entry: The spacecraft will experience a significant increase in temperature and clouds as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, slowing down until the parachutes are safely opened.

Opening the parachutes: 2 parachutes will be launched from the vehicle at an altitude of 5.5 km to slow down, followed by another 2 parachutes at an altitude of 2 km.

Final landing: The rover will continue to descend until it reaches its expected landing point at 27 kilometers per hour. The rover’s crew is expected to land near the coast of Tampa, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico on September 3.

The longest space mission in Arab history was launched on March 3, 2023, at 9:34 am UAE time, aboard the Dragon spacecraft, which carried Sultan Al Neyadi, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoberg, and a Russian cosmonaut. Andrey Fedyaev.

During this 6-month mission, Sultan Al Neyadi participated in more than 200 scientific experiments in cooperation with international space agencies and Emirati universities, and these experiments varied between different fields, such as plant cultivation, human sciences, space exploration techniques, fluid behaviors, and materials science. , crystal production, and other distinctive scientific experiments that will benefit the global scientific community, researchers, and students in the UAE and around the world. During the mission, Al-Neyadi succeeded in achieving a number of important achievements, the most prominent of which was his participation in the first spacewalk in the history of the Arabs, which he succeeded in accomplishing with the astronaut Stephen Bowen.

In addition to his scientific missions aboard the International Space Station, Sultan’s mission also included a societal aspect, which crystallized in the “Meeting from Space” series, which attracted more than 10,000 people among students and space lovers from all over the Emirates, and this series varied between visual communications and wireless communications.

As the Crew-6 mission aboard the International Space Station drew to a close, crew members began the hand-over process for Crew-7, which successfully arrived at the station on August 27 at 6:58 PM UAE time.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.