In a tribute to the UAE, billboards of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi have appeared all over New Delhi as it prepares to host the 18th G-20 Summit. These large billboards serve as a reminder of the international collaboration that continues to drive progress in scientific endeavours.

Al-Neyadi returned to Earth earlier this week, after completing the “longest Arab space mission” aboard the International Space Station.

He also became the first Arab astronaut to complete a spacewalk.

Al Neyadi’s successful mission marked a milestone in the UAE’s ambitious space program, which aims to make significant contributions to space exploration and science. The timing of these panels also coincides with India’s achievement in space exploration through the Chandrayaan 3 mission of the Indian Space Research Organization Finally made a successful landing on the moon.

The visual campaign, which featured the famous astronaut in his spacesuit, attracted the attention of city residents and delegates alike.

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of the world’s most influential leaders, including heads of state and representatives of leading economies, and this year’s event discusses crucial issues such as economic cooperation, climate change, and so on.

Burjeel Holding, one of the largest healthcare service providers in the Middle East and North Africa region, chose to celebrate Al Neyadi’s achievements through these billboards in prominent locations in the heart of the city.

In a statement, Burjeel Holding expressed its pride in the UAE’s space mission, and celebrated the return of the astronaut, stressing in a statement, “We are committed to promoting science, innovation and health care, and Al Neyadi’s journey is fully consistent with this goal, and we are proud to honor his achievements, which are a symbol of the strong relationship between the two countries.” Emirates and India ».