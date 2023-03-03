Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, thanked the wise leadership and thanked his father, mother and family in the first audio message from the International Space Station.
Al Neyadi said that the UAE is taking great steps and will be followed by greater steps in the future.
Al Neyadi added that space is a wide field, pointing out that the UAE is making great strides in this field.
The first message from astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi after his arrival at the International Space Station.
