The “Meeting from Space” event, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai Opera, today (Tuesday), attracted nearly 2,000 people interested in communicating directly with Sultan Al Neyadi, who is on board the International Space Station, where he is engaged in the longest space mission in Arab history.

The event was attended by a multi-category audience of space lovers, aspiring to become astronauts in the future, as well as those interested in learning more about the International Space Station. The event, which lasted for a full hour, provided the attendees with an exceptional opportunity to communicate with Sultan Al Neyadi for 20 minutes from aboard the International Space Station. .

During the event, the attendees asked the Emirati astronaut many questions about life on board the International Space Station, including the daily activities of astronauts, the scientific research that is conducted in a microgravity environment, and the challenges that are encountered in this environment. The attendees also asked questions about How oxygen is produced in space, how astronauts keep their belongings in zero gravity, and how they keep track of time in space.

Al Neyadi gave a full explanation to the audience about how he adapts to the lifestyle in space, and the types of food he eats. He shared with the audience how he eats sweets in zero gravity, as well as his water drinking skills.

Sultan said: “We depend on the International Space Station on Greenwich Mean Time, due to the difficulty of tracking time depending on the sun, because we see 16 sunrises and sunsets per day. Here time passes very quickly.”

It is noteworthy that a “meeting from space” will be organized in various locations in the seven emirates of the country, and the date of the next event will be on April 12.

The longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, which was undertaken by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, launched from Complex No. 39 at the NASA Kennedy Center on March 2, aboard the SpaceX Dragon vehicle. The Dragon Endeavor spacecraft, which transported Sultan and his colleagues, docked with the International Space Station on March 3, after 24 hours of navigation towards the station, to begin the 6-month mission.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Program of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.