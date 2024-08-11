His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” views youth as a sustainable wealth that should be developed and maximized through empowering and qualifying them with future skills and investing in their energies in line with the country’s comprehensive development vision and its efforts to occupy leading positions in the global competitiveness arena.

On the occasion of the International Youth Day, His Excellency said that empowering youth is a genuine legacy and a well-established approach in the UAE since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, who believed in youth and their capabilities and made them the main pillar for achieving major accomplishments in all fields.

His Excellency added that this year’s occasion is of particular importance in the UAE, as it comes about a month after the launch of the “National Youth Agenda 2031”, which is based on five main directions that aim to make Emirati youth a key driver and supporter of national economic development, to contribute effectively to society while adhering to Emirati values ​​and principles, to have a positive impact on the global level and be a global role model, to keep pace with technological developments, to be capable of future skills, and to enjoy the highest levels of health and quality of life.

His Excellency pointed out the first package of qualitative initiatives, programmes and projects announced by the Federal Youth Authority to achieve the goals of the agenda, which are being developed through cooperation and coordination with strategic partners in the public and private sectors, by providing the necessary support and resources to ensure their success, based on the importance of creating an ideal environment that keeps pace with the developments of the era, and providing platforms that give young people spaces to be a vital part of the innovative environment through interactive networks that enhance communication and exchange of ideas, according to a sustainable mechanism.

He explained that the first package of programs and initiatives included 12 qualitative youth projects to be implemented during the period from 2024 to 2026, and revolves around a group of vital development paths, most notably “Economy” by focusing on financial awareness and entrepreneurship, “Education” by empowering youth with future skills and developing their capabilities and practical experiences to involve them in national achievements, and “Quality of Life” by providing services and privileges specific to youth and developing destinations that allow them to invest their energies or spaces that embrace their creativity, in addition to presenting “talk shows” that keep pace with the development of digital media to enhance awareness and knowledge, and the “Role Model” path to enhance good citizenship and appreciate and celebrate youth efforts, as well as “Society and Values” to consolidate national identity among youth and raise their level of cultural awareness and qualify them in the fields of relief and humanitarian work.

His Excellency pointed out the role played by the UAE in embracing and nurturing the aspirations and ambitions of Arab youth through its support and encouragement of many initiatives and programmes aimed at enhancing their role, nurturing their energies, encouraging them to innovate and arm themselves with knowledge and science, and enhancing their positive role in sustainable development in their communities.

In this regard, His Excellency noted the role played by the Arab Youth Center, which was established by the UAE in 2017, as the center launched many strategic initiatives and projects that are implemented by young people, and their impact is being monitored in various Arab countries, including the “Young Leaders Program in the Third Sector,” which works to prepare, build the capacities and qualify young cadres in the field of public benefit, the “Young Arab Media Leaders Program,” which aims to prepare the next generation of qualified young media professionals to lead Arab media capable of keeping pace with rapid changes and conveying an honorable image of Arab youth to the world, the “Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Program,” in addition to the “Arab Youth Hackathon” initiative, the “Arab Youth Projects Market” initiative, the “Youth Solutions” initiative, and other initiatives.

His Excellency stressed that the UAE is keen to enhance international cooperation and exchange expertise and best practices in the field of youth empowerment, support and providing opportunities for them to be pioneers of change and creativity in their communities. In this context, he referred to the participation of the UAE delegation in the “BRICS Youth Summit”, which was recently held in the Russian Federation, and discussed the most important youth issues and initiatives in the fields of education, training and skills development, entrepreneurship, science, technology and innovation, volunteer work, health and sports.

His Excellency addressed the theme of this year’s International Youth Day, “Digital Empowerment of Youth,” stressing that the UAE was the first to keep pace with this trend and has made great strides in this field, realizing that empowering youth to possess the tools of the digital revolution, artificial intelligence, and other modern sciences will be the key to progress, both now and in the future.