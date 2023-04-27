Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced that Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is preparing for a historic mission to walk in space outside the International Space Station, tomorrow, April 28, to be the first Arab astronaut to walk in space, as part of the missions of Mission 69 on board the station. In a new achievement that will make the UAE tenth in the world in spacewalk missions outside the International Space Station.

The mission to walk in space, which is the fourth this year outside the International Space Station, is of great importance, as astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will perform, alongside Astronaut Stephen Bowen from NASA, a number of basic tasks.

It is expected that the period of their presence outside the station will last for about 6.5 hours, in order to work on maintaining and modernizing the International Space Station. to ground.

Al Neyadi and the team will also complete a series of preparatory tasks for the installation of solar panels, as these panels will be installed during a subsequent mission next June. These preparations will make it easier for the astronauts to work during the next mission. Solar panels play a pivotal role in powering the International Space Station, providing clean, renewable energy to support experiments, systems and daily operations on board.

The live broadcast to cover the mission will start at 4:30 pm Emirates time, and it can be followed via the following link www.mbrsc.ae/live, while the mission will start at 5:15 pm.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.