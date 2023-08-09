Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi – who is engaged in the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs – called on the various media to focus on attractive content that enriches and supports the process of societies towards further progress, prosperity and development in a simple and smooth way, highlighting inspiring models and exchanging solutions and creative ideas on what The world faces challenges at all levels.

Al-Neyadi told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, via a call from the International Space Station regarding his educational messages that he broadcasts through the “Meeting from Space” series: “It is our duty to deliver information to viewers about space science and daily scientific experiments inside the International Space Station, and we are proud at the same time. By conveying the whole picture from inside the station to the ground through easy and simple words and phrases that bring science and its terminology closer to the hearts and minds of the masses, and then assimilate them.

Previous meetings with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi witnessed the presence of thousands of people who were passionate about space and interested in the details of the longest space mission in Arab history.