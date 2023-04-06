Today (Thursday), the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced that the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is preparing for a historic mission to walk in space outside the International Space Station on April 28, to be the first Arab astronaut to walk in space, as part of the missions of Mission 69 on the mission. Aboard the station, in a new achievement that will make the United Arab Emirates tenth in the world in spacewalk missions outside the International Space Station.

The center stated that the astronauts who are chosen to carry out the spacewalk mission are subject to a rigorous selection process based on their skills, experience, and ability to adapt to the difficult space environment, as well as the need to demonstrate exceptional competence in various fields, such as engineering, robotics, and life support systems. In addition to physical fitness and mental flexibility.

Spacewalks, also known as extravehicular activity (EVA), are essential to maintaining and developing the capabilities of the International Space Station and allow astronauts to perform various tasks. Such as maintaining and repairing the basic systems of the International Space Station, installing new technological devices, and assembling and rebuilding the station’s units. .



(special exercises)

Due to the high stakes associated with spacewalks, only qualified astronauts are selected to perform the task; This process is not only physically challenging; Not only do astronauts wear pressure suits, but also require great mental capabilities, as astronauts must combine focus on the tasks at hand, maintaining their safety, as well as interacting with the crew on board the station and the mission control center team on the ground.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center stated that Sultan Al Neyadi underwent intensive training for more than 55 hours in the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas; in preparation for spacewalk missions; During his time in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, Al Neyadi underwent 9 training rounds, each of which lasted for about 6 hours, where he trained to simulate underwater spacewalk using the full model of the International Space Station.

(inspirational achievements)

Commenting on this step and its importance; His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: The historic mission that Sultan Al Neyadi will undertake to walk in space is new evidence of the extent of the UAE’s commitment to supporting space exploration efforts and strengthening international cooperation in this field. As the first Arab astronaut to undertake such a mission, Al Neyadi carries today the aspirations of the entire region, and his mission has become a living example of the opportunities offered by teamwork. This step is the embodiment of our vision aimed at strengthening the UAE’s position globally in the fields of space, science and technology, and inspiring future generations to achieve more achievements in the field of knowledge and innovation.

For his part, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: Choosing Sultan Al Neyadi to be the first Arab astronaut to embark on a spacewalk mission is a new fruit of serious and tireless work aimed at giving the UAE a leading position at the global level in the field of space exploration. and contribute to more achievements that serve the scientific community; This prominent event, which will be witnessed by the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, is not only an achievement for the United Arab Emirates and the region, but also a dedication to the importance of international cooperation and the value of scientific progress achieved through the International Space Station.

(Spacewalk within Mission 69)

The spacewalk, which is the fifth this year outside the International Space Station, is of great importance, as astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, along with NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, will perform a number of basic tasks.

It is expected that the period of their presence outside the vehicle will last for about 6.5 hours, which provides the astronauts with a unique opportunity to learn more about the space environment, while working on the maintenance and modernization of the International Space Station. While the spacewalk is only an opportunity to showcase the individual skills of each astronaut, the mission is also a tangible example of the importance of international cooperation in advancing human space exploration.

The primary goal of this mission is to replace the radio frequency RFG unit, part of the ISS’s S-Band communications system, in preparation for its return to Earth.

Al Neyadi and the team will also complete a series of preparatory tasks for the installation of solar panels, as these panels will be installed during a subsequent mission next June. These preparations will make it easier for the astronauts to work during the next mission. Solar panels play a pivotal role in powering the International Space Station, providing clean, renewable energy to support experiments, systems and daily operations on board.



(a month in space)

Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi spent more than a month aboard the International Space Station, after launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida with the Crew-6 crew on the second of last March, and the spacecraft docked with the International Space Station after a 25-hour flight.

Since the official start of their mission, the crew of Expedition 69 has been working on a busy schedule of scientific research on humans to be carried out aboard the International Space Station, including ultrasound examinations, vision examinations, and hearing tests. Al-Neyadi also participated in various activities alongside his crewmates with the aim of gaining new scientific insights, as the agenda includes research on heart diseases resulting from the fabrication of atmospheres between space and Earth.

Among those experiments, astronaut Stephen Bowen strapped electrodes to himself and marked veins in order to check for aging of blood vessels; In another session, Bowen, Frank Rubio, and Dimitri Petlin performed vision checks on their crewmates, including Al Neyadi, using medical imaging equipment located in the office of an optometrist on the ground.

Space physics is also part of the crew’s agenda, as scientists and engineers have sought to understand how materials produced on Earth interact with microgravity conditions; During the last period, Sultan Al Neyadi unloaded the cargo sent by the Dragon spacecraft on March 16, which included more than 2,800 kg of tools used in experiments, supplies for the crew, and equipment of the International Space Station.

The crew of Expedition 69 will conduct a number of scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station, related to studying how materials burn in a low-gravity environment in order to maintain the safety of the vehicle, testing a tool to monitor the immune system in orbit, and completing work on 3D printing of heart muscle tissue, with the aim of monitoring the functioning of the spacecraft. the heart in this environment, testing samples for microorganisms brought from Earth; Al Neyadi is also participating in an awareness and educational program that includes making live video calls, interacting with the public, in addition to maintenance tasks aboard the International Space Station.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.