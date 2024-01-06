Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi published a tweet through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, through which he said, “Thank you, Mr. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Mr. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for your precious trust.” .

Al Neyadi added, “Supporting my brothers, the youth of the nation, was one of the most important things that helped the success of my mission in space. Now it is my turn to be supportive of them and in their service, so that together we may achieve new successes for our dear nation.”