The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the details of the second mission of the UAE Astronaut Programme, where the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, called “Endeavour”, will be carried on board the Falcon 9 rocket, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, along with astronaut Stephen Bowen, the mission commander, NASA, Warren Hoberg, spacecraft commander, NASA, and Andrei Fedyaev, mission specialist, Roscosmos.

This came during a press conference organized by the US space agency “NASA”, on Wednesday evening, to reveal the latest developments in the Crew-6 mission, where the main information of the mission was announced; Like launch time and opportunities.

A part of the speech of the Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Humaid Al Marri: “We are pleased to talk about the second mission of the Emirates Astronaut Programme, and the first mission of Sultan in space. The Emirates Astronaut Program was launched in 2017, when the first two Emirati astronauts, Hazzaa Al Mansouri and Sultan, were selected Al Neyadi.

He added, “We launched our first mission to the International Space Station in 2019, and it has inspired thousands of people.”

He added, “Sultan Al Neyadi is now fully prepared, as he completed five years of training with his colleague Hazaa, which included spacewalks and operations aboard the International Space Station.”

He concluded by saying, “As part of the Crew-6 mission, we will have 20 scientific experiments from UAE universities, in addition to educational and awareness activities.”

Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi said: “The idea of ​​waking up every morning and looking from the Coppola observation unit, where you can see the Earth every 90 minutes, this idea in itself is wonderful and indescribable.”

He added, “Hazza Al Mansouri’s mission was a milestone for the UAE’s sustainable presence in space. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, promised to complete this journey and missions, and today we are preparing to launch the second Emirati mission to space.” The International Space Station, this time the goal has become greater, the duration of the mission has become six months, and the UAE has two new astronauts who are training with the 23rd batch of the NASA Astronaut Program.”

Al Neyadi revealed that he aspires to see the UAE flag raised aboard the International Space Station, carried by an Emirati astronaut. Exploration Journey