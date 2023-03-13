Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, aboard the International Space Station, shared with the audience a “question for smart people” about the movement of objects in space in the absence of gravity.

And he stated during a video clip, which he posted on “Twitter”, that the movement of the body is in one of the cases; Either by rotating from left to right or by rotating from top to bottom, and in both cases the movement continues in the same direction, while the third rotation case is in an overlapping manner in which the direction of the body changes between right to left or vice versa and from bottom to top, wondering why the movement of body from one state to another.

The Sultan Al Neyadi mission, which is the first long-term mission of an Arab astronaut, began aboard the International Space Station, on March 2, and is called the “crew-6 mission”.

The “crew-6 mission” is the first long-term mission of Arab astronauts, and the second Emirati mission to the International Space Station, and was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, as part of the Emirates Astronaut Program.

The mission crew includes, in addition to Sultan Al Neyadi, the mission commander, astronaut Stephen Bowen (NASA), the spacecraft commander, astronaut Warren Hoberg (NASA), and the astronaut mission specialist Andrei Fedyaev (Roscosmos).

The backup crew for the mission also includes astronaut Hazza Al-Mansoori, spacecraft commander Yasmine Mogbeli (NASA), Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, and Konstantin Borisov from the European Space Agency.

The mission is part of Expedition 68/69, where Roscosmos astronauts Nikolai Schap and Oleg Kononenko, and NASA astronaut Laurel O’Hara, will later join the team.

During the mission, Al-Neyadi conducts a series of experiments and advanced research, in order to reach important scientific results about outer space, in addition to participating in an awareness and educational program.

The expected results of the mission will contribute to the benefit of the scientific community and the global space sector, and will also make the UAE the first partner outside the International Space Station, and the 11th country in the world to send astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and work on training and preparing them to walk in space. Sultan Al Neyadi spent more than 1,700 hours of testing and training for the space mission, as the exercises began with “NASA” in early 2020, and the exercises took place in the neutral buoyancy laboratory of “NASA” at the Johnson Space Center.