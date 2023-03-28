Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi posted a video clip through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, sending greetings to Egypt and its people.

Al-Neyadi wrote, commenting on the clip, “The renaissance of Egypt is a renaissance for all Arabs, and I recommended that my children be always on the side of Egypt. This is what Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him and grant him peace, said. He is in love with Egypt, and we will remain on this love. Greetings to Egypt, greetings to the mother of the world and its capital, Cairo.” Greetings to her family and good people from space.



