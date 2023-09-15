The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center confirmed that Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will return to the homeland on September 18, after a rehabilitation and medical monitoring trip in the United States of America, after his return from his trip to the International Space Station, as part of the crew of the “Crew-6” mission. . Al Neyadi returned to Earth on the fourth of September, and is subject to medical observation and a rehabilitation program over a period of 14 days. Al Neyadi said during a recent press conference organized by the US Space Agency (NASA) for the crew of the “Crew-6” mission, that he aspires to achieve a strong impact in the history of the Emirates, and to return home, to share his experience with society, as he does not view his mission as a promise. A record, given that these numbers can be broken, but it is nice to see future youth and society talking about space.

Al Neyadi succeeded in achieving qualitative and historical achievements, which established the name of the UAE regionally and globally as the first Arab country to complete the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, which lasted six months on the International Space Station, and included conducting pioneering scientific experiments that contribute to serving humanity and the scientific community.

The mission launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center as part of the Emirates Astronaut Program on March 3 to the International Space Station is the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts in history, as Al Neyadi arrived at the station aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, accompanied by “Crew-6” mission team. Al-Neyadi became the first Arab astronaut to undertake a “spacewalk” mission outside the International Space Station, as part of Mission 69 last April, which lasted about seven hours to carry out a number of basic tasks such as maintenance and modernization, in addition to completing the preparatory series for installing a number of solar panels on the station. Solar energy plays a pivotal role in operating the International Space Station, providing clean, renewable energy to support experiments, systems and daily operations on board.