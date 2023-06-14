Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi posted, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, pictures of Tropical Cyclone Pepperjoy in the Arabian Sea.

“As I promised you in the previous video, pictures of Tropical Cyclone Pepperjoy in the Arabian Sea, which I photographed for you over the course of two days from the International Space Station,” Al-Neyadi said in a tweet, accompanying the pictures.

Yesterday, Al-Neyadi published a video clip of exclusive scenes from space of the tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea, through which he promised his followers that he would publish pictures of the tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

As I promised you in the previous video 📸 Pictures of the tropical cyclone #peperjoy In the Arabian Sea, I photographed it for you over two days from the International Space Station 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/ohQaCerX17 – Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 14, 2023