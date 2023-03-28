Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, participated in the maintenance of the International Space Station. He also worked with his colleagues to install ice bricks in the station’s refrigerator to adjust the temperature. The cold storage unit is called a -8 degree laboratory, and it helps preserve biological samples used in experiments, such as blood, saliva, urine, microbial material, or flora.

Fresh supplies also arrived on board the International Space Station, including experiments and food, and the astronauts transported all cargo from the Dragon spacecraft to the station, and the astronauts perform many roles on the International Space Station, such as conducting scientific experiments, laboratory maintenance, and botany work, and spacewalks to repair or install new equipment on the outside of the station and photography at a professional level.

Al-Neyadi also conducted the first experiments of his scientific mission aboard the International Space Station, conducting specialized research on tissue chips related to the functions of the heart and brain, followed by “Epigenetics” tests that deal with the process of changing gene activity, which will be conducted in the Columbus laboratory. Al Neyadi also participated in one of the experiments entrusted to him, which is the Cardinal Heart 2.0 study of Stanford University. “Through this experiment, we can learn about the effects of clinical drugs on heart cells in space, help prevent the risk of heart disease for astronauts and contribute to the development of treatment for heart disease on Earth,” he said via Twitter. X Crew 6 »more than 200 scientific experiments during their mission, in addition to 19 scientific studies of its own, which Sultan will carry out in cooperation with international space agencies, and scientific research aims to prepare for human exploration outside low Earth orbit, and then benefit from its results in various life sciences on Earth, Experiments include studies of how certain materials burn in microgravity, tissue chip research on heart, brain and cartilage function, and a survey that will collect microbial samples from outside the space station.

plant biology

Sultan Al Neyadi is participating in “plant biology” experiments, which will be conducted in the “Fiji Garden” aboard the International Station.

The Vegetable Production System project, launched by NASA, helps understand the core of how plants grow by testing the building blocks of plant life, down to the molecular level.

The experiment aims to apply the new information gained from the research conducted aboard the International Space Station to provide the astronauts with food during their space missions. “NASA” that this laboratory be used to grow multiple types of vegetables, so that it can be used for more ambitious projects such as providing food for the average person on Earth.