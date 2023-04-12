Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, participated in the MALETH study aboard the International Space Station. This study, which includes the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and international destinations, aims to develop a drug to treat type 2 diabetes, which will benefit millions of patients. And Sultan Al Neyadi indicated, through social media, that diabetes is a chronic disease that affects the human body and the way it converts food into energy, explaining that about half a billion people suffer from it around the world, and this number is expected to increase in the coming years. And he indicated that during this experiment, scientists are looking to reduce the complications of this disease, such as improving the treatment of foot ulcers for people with diabetes, pointing out that the MALETH study is working to determine the effects and vital indicators in human skin that can be targeted in treatment, and he said: Accordingly, we combined samples for people with diabetes. In Saudi Arabia and Malta in the European Columbus unit. He added: This experiment is led by biomedical scientists at the University of Malta, in cooperation with scientists at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in the Emirates, pointing to the importance of implementing scientific experiments through international cooperation. Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announces the details of the explorer Rashid’s mission and its next stages, in addition to the developments of the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs. Contact will also be made with Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut.

Historical mission

Al Neyadi continues his mission at the International Space Station and is preparing for a historic mission to walk in space outside the station on April 28, to be the first Arab astronaut to walk in space, as part of the missions of Mission 69 on board the station, in a new achievement that will make the UAE the tenth in the world. Spacewalks outside the International Space Station.

The center stated that the astronauts who are chosen to carry out the spacewalk mission are subject to a rigorous selection process based on their skills, experience, and ability to adapt to the difficult space environment, in addition to the need to demonstrate exceptional competence in various fields, such as engineering, robotics, and life support systems. In addition to physical fitness and mental flexibility.

Map of Mars from «New York Abu Dhabi»

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project has published a map of Mars made by the NYU Abu Dhabi team, consisting of images taken by the Digital Exploration Camera (EXI) aboard the Hope Probe. This map of Mars constitutes more than 3,000 observations from the Digital Exploration Camera (EXI) aboard the “Probe of Hope.” carefully combined to form a color image of the Martian surface. The Digital Exploration Camera data was acquired by the Science Data Center for the Emirates Mars Exploration Project.

The map relies on elevation data from Mars’ orbital laser altimeter to represent shadows, in addition to a database of surface features from the International Astronomical Union and markers designed from the United States Geological Survey. The map uses the Mars 2000 coordinate system and the Molloyd layout.