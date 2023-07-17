The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the participation of the Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, in an important scientific experiment, aimed at studying the sleep patterns of astronauts in a microgravity environment, while he was on board the International Space Station, and the experiment was conducted in cooperation with the European Space Agency and the Center National Center for Space Studies in France, and the University Hospital Center in Toulouse.

The experiment, called “Dreams”, uses the DRY EEG system. During the experiment, the astronaut wore a head-mounted device to capture a set of sleep-related data, such as sleep cycle periods, heart rate changes during sleep, and other vital functions.

Commenting on Al Neyadi’s participation in the experiment, Adnan Al Rayes, Director of the Zayed Tamouh 2 Mission, Emirates Astronaut Programme, said: “This experiment contributes to enhancing our understanding of the human body’s ability to adapt to a microgravity environment. It will be for the experiment, which was carried out by Al Neyadi in cooperation with the Agency European Space Agency and the National Center for Space Studies in France and the University Hospital Center in Toulouse, results of great importance for the success of long-term space missions, including future missions to the moon and Mars.

He continued, “We are overwhelmed with a sense of pride in the contributions made by the UAE in order to benefit the global scientific community, and to participate in research and experiments that contribute to ensuring a better future for mankind.”

For his part, Sebastien Bard, Assistant Director of the Department of Exploration and Human Spaceflight at the National Center for Space Studies – France, said: “The International Space Station is a place for international cooperation, in addition to being an advanced scientific laboratory. The Dreams experiment was developed during the Alpha mission by ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet as part of the French contribution to the mission. We at the National Center for Space Studies in France are pleased that the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi continues to work on this experiment, and this is the best example of the importance of international cooperation in the field of scientific research and space exploration.

The impact of space missions on the vital, mental and behavioral functions of astronauts is an important area of ​​study within the framework of the “Dreams” experiment, where astronauts live in unique conditions aboard the International Space Station, most notably their exposure to 16 sunrises and sunsets per day, which greatly affects their health. their sleep patterns. This experiment aims to provide scientific results that help in planning and developing the necessary treatments for mental problems caused by the conditions surrounding astronauts, with the aim of improving sleep quality and general health during long-term space missions.

The results of this experiment will be kept aboard the International Space Station, to continue collecting data on sleep and neuroscience in space by the scientific community, while the experiment embodies the extent of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center’s commitment to contributing to understanding the challenges associated with human space exploration.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.

