In a historic achievement for the UAE in the field of sleep science and space research, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced the participation of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in an important scientific experiment aimed at studying the sleep patterns of astronauts in a microgravity environment, while he was on board the International Space Station. The experiment was conducted in cooperation with the European Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France and the University Hospital Center in Toulouse.

The experiment, called “Dreams”, uses the DRY EEG system. During the experiment, the astronaut wore a head-mounted device to capture a range of sleep-related data, such as sleep cycle periods, heart rate changes during sleep and other vital functions.

Commenting on Al Neyadi’s participation in this experiment, Adnan Al Rayes, Director of the Zayed Tomb-Hand Mission 2, UAE Astronaut Programme, said: “This experiment contributes to enhancing our understanding of the human body’s ability to adapt to a microgravity environment. The European Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, and the University Hospital Center in Toulouse, results of great importance for the success of long-term space missions, including future missions to the Moon and Mars. Research and experiences that contribute to ensuring a better future for people.

For his part, Sebastien Bard, Assistant Director of Exploration and Human Spaceflight at the National Center for Space Studies – France, said: “The International Space Station is a place for international cooperation as well as an advanced scientific laboratory. The “Dreams” experiment was developed during the Alpha mission by an astronaut. This is a perfect example of the importance of international cooperation in the field of scientific research and space exploration.”

The impact of space missions on the vital, mental and behavioral functions of astronauts is an important area of ​​study within the framework of the “Dreams” experiment, as astronauts experience unique conditions aboard the International Space Station, most notably their exposure to 16 sunrises and sunsets per day, which greatly affects on their sleep patterns.

This experiment aims to provide scientific results that help in planning and developing the necessary treatments for mental problems resulting from the circumstances surrounding astronauts. With the aim of improving sleep quality and general health during long-term space missions.

The results of this experiment will be kept aboard the International Space Station, in order to continue collecting data on sleep and neuroscience in space by the scientific community, while the experiment embodies the commitment of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to contribute to understanding the challenges associated with human exploration of space.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.