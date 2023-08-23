Today, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced the participation of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in the Cardiobreath experiment aboard the International Space Station.

The experiment is an analysis of how the microgravity environment affects cardiovascular and respiratory functions, and was conducted in collaboration with the Canadian Space Agency, Simon Fraser University, and the University of North Dakota.

During this experiment, astronauts aboard the International Space Station monitor their heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen level, and ECG using a vital monitoring shirt developed for the Canadian Space Agency.

This study aims to monitor changes in how the astronauts’ cardiovascular and respiratory systems control blood pressure, with the goal of ensuring the crew stays healthy on the way back from space.

This experiment was conducted in two phases. The first was through Sultan Al Neyadi wearing a device to monitor vital functions, while working on a bicycle for 25 minutes. The data was tracked by researchers who monitored heart rate, blood pressure, breathing rate, and activity levels both on the session and while standing to measure balance.

In the second stage, Sultan wore a Bio-Monitor shirt specially equipped for this experiment, and monitored heartbeat, blood pressure, breathing, and other vital functions while working on the bike and while floating on the International Space Station.

The results will also be compared by researchers on Earth to identify countermeasures for heart and respiratory disease risks in space. The research will also benefit the study and treatment of elderly patients on Earth.

Commenting on this experience, Adnan Al Rayes, Tomouh Zayed 2 Mission Manager, Emirates Astronaut Programme, said: “The Cardiobreath study helps advance our understanding of the nature of long-duration space missions, and clarify how different conditions and activities affect the International Space Station crew. Our collaboration with the Space Agency “The Canadian University of North Dakota and Simon Fraser have contributed to our knowledge of the dynamics of cardiovascular and respiratory functions in space, and how the body adapts to a microgravity environment. We look forward to expanding this study further, as it contributes to the development of future space missions.”

The Cardiobreath study will contribute to supporting astronauts, by analyzing the cardiovascular and respiratory systems, and understanding their effects on blood pressure. The study will also highlight the disorders that weightlessness can cause, with a focus on comparing data between male and female astronauts.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.