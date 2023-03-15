The astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, stated that he is participating in many experiments aboard the International Space Station, including agricultural experiments, noting that for more than 20 years humanity has been conducting experiments aboard the International Space Station.

And he broadcast a video clip, from inside the “Columbus” science unit (the Columbus laboratory), which includes a place for conducting experiments on materials and liquids, and plant cultivation experiments.

Al Mazrouei added that the experiments taking place aboard the International Space Library “help in our daily lives to develop building materials and development that can be used on a daily basis, in addition to modifying plants and increasing their production, and producing many sciences that benefit humanity.”

And he continued: “The astronauts are subject to many experiments and studies to find out the effect of lack of gravity on humans, especially osteoporosis, DNA mutations, blood vessels and changes, and the extent of the danger of traveling in deep space in the future, as there are plans to return to the moon as a human in the future, as well as Plans to go to Mars (the red planet) for the first time in human history.

He stated that the UAE took the first steps towards the International Space Station with the journey of astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri to the station in 2019, adding: “I am currently completing the journey with a mission for a period of six months, during which I will participate in many scientific experiments, the results of which will be shared with the public successively during the current period.”

The Sultan Al Neyadi mission, which is the first long-term mission of an Arab astronaut, began aboard the International Space Station, on March 2, and is called the “crew-6 mission”.

The “crew-6 mission” is the first long-term mission of Arab astronauts, and the second Emirati mission to the International Space Station, and was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, as part of the Emirates Astronaut Program.

The mission crew includes, in addition to Sultan Al Neyadi, the mission commander, astronaut Stephen Bowen (NASA), the spacecraft commander, astronaut Warren Hoberg (NASA), and the astronaut mission specialist Andrei Fedyaev (Roscosmos).

The backup crew for the mission also includes astronaut Hazza Al-Mansoori, spacecraft commander Yasmine Mogbeli (NASA), Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, and Konstantin Borisov from the European Space Agency.

The mission is part of Expedition 68/69, where Roscosmos astronauts Nikolai Schap and Oleg Kononenko, and NASA astronaut Laurel O’Hara, will later join the team.

During the mission, Al-Neyadi conducts a series of experiments and advanced research, in order to reach important scientific results about outer space, in addition to participating in an awareness and educational program.

The expected results of the mission will contribute to the benefit of the scientific community and the global space sector, and will also make the UAE the first partner outside the International Space Station, and the 11th country in the world to send astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and work on training and preparing them to walk in space. Sultan Al Neyadi spent more than 1,700 hours of testing and training for the space mission, as the exercises began with “NASA” in early 2020, and the exercises took place in the neutral buoyancy laboratory of “NASA” at the Johnson Space Center.