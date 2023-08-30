Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the participation of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in a scientific experiment to study the causes of diseases in space, as part of his participation in the longest space mission in Arab history aboard the International Space Station. Conducted in collaboration with NASA’s Johnson Space Agency, the results of the study will be analyzed through Neiadi DNA samples collected in space and on the ground.

The experiment analyzes microbial pathogens that may be present on the International Space Station.

It aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the effects of pathogens on the immune system of astronauts.

Regarding this experience, Adnan Al Rayes, Director of the Zayed 2 Ambition Mission, UAE Astronaut Programme, said: “We hope to enhance our understanding of space biology and contribute to building strong foundations on how to better preserve the immunity of astronauts during their time in space.”

On the other hand, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the return of Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station on September 3, following the successful completion of the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, which lasted for six months.

Sultan Al Neyadi will leave the International Space Station, accompanied by NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoberg, and Russian astronaut Andrei Vedeev, aboard the Dragon spacecraft on September 2, provided that the team lands, wearing its pressure suits, near the coast of Tampa. State of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico on the third of September.