Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi announced that his trip to the International Space Station, as part of the crew of the “Crew-6” mission, which lasted for six months, was one of the most beautiful experiences in his life, indicating that he is preparing to return to his homeland, the United Arab Emirates. , tomorrow.

Al Neyadi said through his account on the “X” platform: “From the beginning of the preparations, which lasted 5 years, to living more than 180 days in space, this mission was one of the most beautiful experiences I have ever had in my life…”

Al Neyadi continued: “After returning to Earth, it is now time to return home. Our appointment is tomorrow. I will see you well at Dar Zayed.”