The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ajman, announced the organization of the seventh event in the “Meeting from Space” series, on June 21.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center launched the “Meeting from Space” series to provide the public with a unique opportunity to communicate and interact with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, by asking questions about the details of his mission aboard the International Space Station, the experiments he will conduct and the intended benefits. These meetings are an opportunity for space exploration enthusiasts to learn about the details of the historical mission of the Emirati astronaut.

The next visual communication with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will be organized in the Emirates Hospitality Hall in the Emirate of Ajman, at exactly 2:00 pm, provided that the doors open at 12:40 pm, and the entry doors will be closed at exactly 1:50 pm UAE time. United.

Those wishing to attend must register via the website of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, through the following link: www.mbrsc.ae/events.

The past 6 meetings with Sultan Al Neyadi witnessed the attendance of nearly 6,500 people who are passionate about space and interested in the details of the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs. The first meeting was organized in Dubai Opera, while the second meeting was held at the Museum of the Future in the presence of a large number of local and international media representatives, while the third meeting was organized in Mauritius, while the fourth meeting was at the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain, and the fifth meeting was in Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, while the sixth edition was organized in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Al-Neyadi achieved many successes during his stay on board the International Space Station for nearly 100 days, which represents a milestone in the field of Arab space exploration. His responsibilities on the International Space Station are wide and varied. He has conducted science experiments, maintenance work, and helped move the Dragon spacecraft.

Among the most important achievements that Al-Neyadi made during his historic mission was his participation in the first spacewalk in the history of the Arabs, alongside American astronaut Stephen Bowen (NASA), as the mission lasted 7 hours and one minute. One of the main objectives of this mission was to complete a series of preparatory tasks for the installation of solar panels, which was successfully achieved.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.