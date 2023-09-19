Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, said that vital scientific experiments that have a human benefit were closest to him, as no feeling equals them, noting that some scientific experiments have their results shared at the same time with scientists on Earth. This came during a press conference he held. Yesterday, at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in the presence of Engineer Salem Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, Director of the Astronaut Office, and Saud Karmustji, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. Al Neyadi continued: I worked on Medical experiments provide solutions for treatments for diabetes, epilepsy, osteoporosis, or the manufacture of specific cartilage, indicating that taking medical samples and comparing their results continues for a month, and that the success of the mission is linked to sharing the results with the scientific community, which will advance the wheel of development in the countries.

Regarding the spacewalk experience, Al Neyadi said: There is no doubt that the spacewalk experience is dangerous, but I focused on the objectives of the mission and its successful completion. I also placed an instruction booklet in the mission suit in which I wrote the phrase “Nothing is impossible,” which is the slogan that we are accustomed to in the UAE. Indicating that the mission, which extended for 7 hours outside the station, passed quickly, and the solar panels were successfully installed.

He explained that the mission of landing from the International Space Station to the surface of the sea was not simple, as I remained in the vehicle for 60 minutes, and I had difficulty adapting to gravity, but Dr. Hanan Al-Suwaidi, the astronauts’ doctor, helped me stand for the first time after 6 months on the International Space Station. He continued: I presented His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with the Emirati flag that was with me on the International Space Station, and he accompanied me in all the “Meeting from Space” activities, indicating that there are many Emirati flags coming that will touch space.

Salem Al Marri, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “We will soon announce new plans for the Emirates Astronaut Programme, which is a sustainable program that aims to develop a national team of astronauts to achieve the country’s aspirations for scientific exploration, participate in manned exploration missions, and contribute to exploration missions.” Global Space by developing and preparing a team of Emirati astronauts.”

Continue to be ambitious

Regarding the UAE’s ambition to explore space, he said: “The country now has 4 qualified astronauts, and it seeks to continue its ambition through the UAE Astronaut Programme, by completing training for astronauts Noura Al Matroushi and Mohammed Al Mulla at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, to prepare them to soon participate in space missions.” Space, like their counterparts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi,” adding that preparations are underway to carry out scientific experiments and research and exploratory missions with the help of universities and national expertise, with continuous assessment of the astronauts and their readiness for future missions.

He explained that the presence of more than 10,000 students and space enthusiasts participating in the Encounter from Space series clearly reflects the importance of Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission, pointing out that youth interaction is the core of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s strategy to promote a culture of learning, inspiration and curiosity among the youth of Emirati society. In turn, Hazza Al Mansouri, the Emirati astronaut and Director of the Astronaut Office, said: The task of the mission specialists for the Crew 6 mission was not easy, as their work requires following up on the astronauts’ work schedule, which includes scientific experiments and their quality, in addition to timing, indicating that the astronauts’ work begins at 7 p.m. :30 in the morning, and continues until seven in the evening, and includes dealing with ground stations and cargo vehicles on the station, spacewalks, and working on various matters outside the station.

Important achievements

During the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, “Ambition Zayed 2,” Sultan Al Neyadi achieved many notable scientific achievements, most notably his success in undertaking the first spacewalk in the history of the Arabs outside the International Space Station, as part of the 69th mission, in addition to the success of him and the Crew- 6 on a mission to reset the docking location of the Dragon spacecraft, owned by SpaceX, with the International Space Station.

About 585 hours were allocated for Al Neyadi to conduct a number of pioneering scientific experiments, such as experimenting with the production of protein crystals for PCG2 antibodies, which help analyze the production of drug crystals in a microgravity environment, and participating in human research activities listed on the crew’s schedule, which included ultrasound examinations. Ultrasound, vision tests, hearing tests, as well as many other successful scientific experiments.