After the launch phase was postponed on February 27 due to a malfunction in the ground equipment at the John F. Kennedy Space Complex, NASA announced that the launch phase will take place on March 2, at exactly 9:34 am UAE time.

The longest scientific mission to the Arabs

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will embark on the longest scientific mission for the Arabs in space, which will last for six consecutive months at the International Space Station.

Al Neyadi will participate in scientific experiments in 10 vital fields throughout the duration of the mission.

Mohammed bin Rashid Center

And the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced, on Wednesday, that all systems appear to be in good condition to launch the “Cro-6” mission, adding that the weather is 95 percent suitable for the launch, and the work teams continue to monitor it.

Al Neyadi said upon his arrival at the Kennedy Space Center last Wednesday: “I am honored to be here a few days before the launch of the first long-term mission of Arab astronauts and the second Emirati mission to the International Space Station. The surface of the moon”.

He added: “After the success of the first Emirati mission into space in 2019, when my colleague Hazzaa Al Mansouri launched to the International Space Station, we felt enthusiasm and pride in the UAE and the region. This 6-month mission will contribute to enhancing the development of our space program, and we hope to implement it successfully in cooperation with the mission crew.” And return again to achieve all the goals that were planned in advance,” according to the Emirates News Agency, “WAM.”

Sultan continued, “I thank our leadership and all those who support us in preparing for this mission, including the coaches, space agencies, and especially my family and colleagues. We are physically, mentally, and technically ready to embark on this mission through which we want to provide new knowledge and foster a passion for exploration.” outer space”.