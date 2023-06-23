Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center organized the fifth radio call with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from aboard the International Space Station, under the title “Meeting from Space”, in cooperation with the Emirates Radio Amateurs Association and the Emirates Literature Foundation.

The connection took place at GEMS Wellington International School. The fifth communication within a series of 10 wireless communications witnessed the attendance of approximately 150 students from various educational classes in the school.

These wireless communications are organized as part of the “Emirates in Space” initiative, between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center and the Emirates Literature Foundation, which aims to make space exploration available to everyone, and to provide an opportunity for school students from all over the Emirates to interact with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

Adnan Al Rayes, Director of the Zayed 2 Tamouh Mission, UAE Astronaut Programme, said that interacting with Sultan Al Neyadi provides students with an amazing experience to learn more about outer space and the nature of life aboard the International Space Station. Through these interactive communications, students learn about the importance of space missions. These contacts develop students’ interest in studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and contribute to strengthening the position of the United Arab Emirates as a leading country in the field of space technology.

The event began with an introductory session for the students on the most important projects and missions of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, as well as another session to introduce the importance of the International Space Station and the history of its establishment, in addition to training them on how to use wireless communication technology.

This call, which lasted for 10 minutes, provided the students with the opportunity to ask Al-Neyadi questions about the nature of life on board the International Space Station, what challenges he faced to adapt to life in space, how to deal with emergencies on board the International Space Station, and his way of communicating with Friends and family.

When asked about the most important advice he gives to children aspiring to become astronauts in the future, Sultan Al Neyadi said: “I always advise young students to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which will open up multiple opportunities for them in the future, whether in space, engineering or medicine. “.