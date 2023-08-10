Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with Umm Al Quwain University, organized the “Meeting from Space” event, which attracted a variety of groups of attendees among students and space enthusiasts who were keen to communicate directly with the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

The event was attended by His Excellency Nasser Saeed Al Talai, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Umm Al Quwain, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, His Excellency Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Professor Dr. Jalal Hatem, Director of Umm Al Quwain University, and a number of department directors. Federal and local in Umm Al Quwain, along with Saif Al Neyadi, the father of the Emirati astronaut and some members of the family of the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and nearly 300 people, who interacted with Sultan Al Neyadi with questions, and learned about the details of the longest space mission in Arab history.

Umm Al Quwain University was chosen as the venue for broadcasting this meeting to emphasize the role of the university and the rest of the universities in qualifying and refining the talents of students to follow in the footsteps of the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and to represent the country in the best way in all scientific and practical fields.

At the beginning of the event, Sultan Al Neyadi welcomed the attendees, pointing out that he was excited to interact with and answer questions from the attendees from the people of Umm Al Quwain. To satisfy their passion for space, he talked about the nature of life aboard the International Space Station, how astronauts exercised there, as well as talking about his most important preparations before returning to Earth.

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “We thank the people of Umm Al Quwain for attending this event. While we await the completion of the longest space mission in Arab history, we are eagerly looking forward to the next stage of this historic mission, with its pioneering scientific achievements.” “This mission witnessed great support from our wise leadership, which greatly contributed to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading country in the field of space exploration. The UAE and the Arab world are experiencing a state of joy and enthusiasm with the approaching return of Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station.”

For his part, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “We are proud of what we presented through the Meeting From Space series, as we moved between the different emirates, and we are happy to organize the latest version of this interactive event in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. We witnessed every event From this series, there was a great deal of enthusiasm and ambition among the attendees, and on our part we were keen to make each event an inspiring experience through which we convey the nature of life in space and get to know more about Sultan’s mission, who I hope will return to us safely, expressing thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for their vision and support. Continuous for the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs.

The “Meet from Space” series attracted more than 10,000 people from across the UAE, who communicated directly with Al Neyadi, and learned about life on board the International Space Station.