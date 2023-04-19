The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with the Emirates Association for Radio Amateurs and the Emirates Literature Foundation, organized the first wireless contact with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station. The call took place at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, the first in a series of 10 radio calls organized as part of the “Meet from Space” event.

As part of the Emirates in Space initiative, between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center and the Emirates Literature Foundation, which aims to make space exploration available to all, 25 students from different schools had the opportunity to connect with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the Emirates Radio Amateur Association cooperated to establish communication at the ground station inside the center, in conjunction with the transit of the International Space Station over the Arab Gulf states.

Radio communication and radio communication program for the International Space Station

Walkie-talkie is a popular pastime that allows communication between individuals, groups and remote areas, making it a valuable tool in emergency situations. By using a wide range of frequencies, radio enthusiasts can communicate with others locally, internationally, and all the way into space. Since its emergence in the early 20th century, wireless communication has not only been a recreational activity, but has also played a crucial role in crises by facilitating emergency communication when traditional networks fail to do so.

The International Space Station has its own radio communications program, ARISS. The program aims to inspire students around the world to develop their careers and passions in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, through radio communications with the crew of the International Space Station. ARISS allows students to learn about life aboard the International Space Station and helps them explore Earth from space through science and math activities. The program also seeks to raise awareness among school students about the benefits of astronaut missions and the explorations and experiments that take place during them.

Student interaction

During the walkie-talkie, passionate participants from different schools in the UAE had the opportunity to ask Al Neyadi questions about the launch, the inspiration to become an astronaut, life on the International Space Station, scientific experiments being performed, climate changes that can be observed, as well as key moments. and space-related activities. Al Neyadi enthusiastically shared his experiences aboard the International Space Station, and also talked about how they communicate on the station, as well as how they maintain their physical and psychological health.

The call took 10 minutes, during which Al Neyadi attracted the interest of the students by providing valuable information that sparked their curiosity and increased their passion for space exploration. When asked about his favorite activity in space, Al Neyadi replied that he “enjoyed floating from one unit to another aboard the International Space Station.” Al Neyadi stated, with the aim of conveying a message about the importance of protecting and preserving planet Earth, that he was able to understand the value of our planet from space, and that the responsibility of Protecting our resources and preserving the environment is everyone’s responsibility.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.