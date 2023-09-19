Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi said that he is returning to the homeland to hand over the responsibility of the flag to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, God bless him.

Al-Neyadi wrote, in his account on the “X” website (formerly Twitter), “6 months and the homeland is in my heart… Today, thank God, I am in the heart of the homeland, and on its good land 🇦🇪.”

He added, “I return to hand over to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the secretariat of the national flag.”

The Emirati astronaut confirmed, “I return to kiss the soil of my homeland, which sprouts ambition and dreams. I return so that we can continue the journey of exploration together.”