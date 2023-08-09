The astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, stated that he had conducted dozens of experiments on his own and in participation with members of the astronaut team, aboard the International Space Station, and some of them were from Emirati universities, indicating that they were presented to the public after reaching their results, adding that “reaching the results of these experiments takes time.” ».

In response to a question by Emirates Today about including the results of his experiments aboard the International Space Station in the school curricula, he confirmed that there are scientific experiments related to health aspects, such as genes, epilepsy, advanced treatments for diseases, and tests on cells, the heart and artificial membranes.

There are also experiments related to genetics and diseases such as epilepsy, diabetes, heart membranes, and the manufacture of biological artificial membranes.

This came during a meeting between astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi of the International Space Station and media professionals at the ground station in Al Khawaneej, Dubai.

And about the most important thing he misses while he is there, he said that it is gravity, in addition to fresh meals, especially the food prepared by his mother, which differs from the food intended for astronauts, pointing out that he is committed to the specified period of the mission on board the station, which is six months, and if the period increases Therefore, he is ready to stay, as required by the mission, and what the conditions and factors that qualify for landing on Earth require.

Regarding the impressions he had regarding the educational videos that he broadcast from the International Space Station during the past months, he stated that he does not follow the interaction that took place in the videos, but through the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, he stands on some reactions, adding that the videos he broadcasts are trying through them To enhance people’s interest in space.

Al-Neyadi stated that the next few weeks will witness the start of preparations for returning to Earth after spending about six months on the International Space Station.

Al-Neyadi told local media yesterday, from the headquarters of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai: “One of the most important procedures that we will take during the remainder of the life of a flight on the International Space Station is to unload the vehicle from the payload and carry out a delivery process with the new crew.”

He added, “We will work to receive the new team within weeks, so that they can take over the tasks that we perform at the International Space Station, and introduce them to the procedures of the International Space Station.”

And the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center Dubai confirmed, according to its director, Engineer Salem Humaid Al-Marri, that the deadline for the return of the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi has not yet been determined, but it may be at the end of this August, or in early next September at the latest, pointing to There are many factors and matters that govern determining the deadline for Sultan Al Neyadi’s return to Earth. He stated that there will be many matters and procedures that precede the return of Sultan Al Neyadi to the state, stressing that Sultan’s mission is progressing in a distinguished manner, and it will have many results and positives that will be achieved from it.

Sultan Al Neyadi answered a question about his desire to return to Earth that it is natural for him to wish to return to Earth, especially his beloved homeland, the UAE, indicating that he also wants to complete his mission on Earth to find out the results of the practical experiments that he conducted and carried out during his journey into space, as it requires His mission is to complete these experiments on the ground to find out their results and benefits and benefit from them in the case of application.

As for what he will bring to his children from space, he indicated that he is keen to bring things that can bring them joy and pleasure after the end of his mission in space and his stay away from them for more than six months, explaining that he will bring some toys for his children from space.