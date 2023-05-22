The Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming the Saudi astronauts, Ali Al-Qarni and Rayana Bernawi, to the International Space Station, saying: “Hours and the Emirati and Saudi flags meet side by side in space.”

Al-Neyadi said in a post on Twitter: “Excited to welcome colleagues from the Ax-2 crew Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Al-Qarni and Rayana Barnawi. Hours and we meet here.

He added: Hours and the Emirati and Saudi flags meet side by side in space, “You will arrive in safety and success, God willing.”