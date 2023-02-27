On this earth, God entrusted everyone he loved and went into space.. 🚀

God entrusted a homeland that chose the stars as a path and ambition as a goal.. 🇦🇪

May God entrust you until a close encounter in space.

Your brother Sultan Al Neyadi. pic.twitter.com/nZ89TkN1IQ

– Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) February 27, 2023