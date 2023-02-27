Today, Monday, the Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, is preparing to launch to the International Space Station in the longest space mission in Arab history.
The ground support team conducted a final examination of the suit of the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi before entering the Dragon spacecraft before launching on the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs for a period of 6 months aboard the International Space Station.
A ground support team sealed the Dragon entrance after the Crew-6 crew entered.
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi posted a tweet on his Twitter account: “On this earth, God entrusted everyone who loved and went into space.”
Al Neyadi added: “God entrusted a homeland that chose the stars as a path and Zayed’s ambition as a goal.”
And Sultan Al Neyadi concluded: “May God entrust you to a meeting close to space.”
