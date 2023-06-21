Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi posted a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, saying, “To our father Zayed, may God rest his soul, who today we are engaged in his dream in space, and to our father and leader Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in whom we follow.. and to my inspiration, my father Saif Moftah Al Neyadi .. May God sustain you with support and help.

And he continued, saying, “The father is the support and the safety valve for every family.. God does not deprive us of the blessing of the father’s presence.. And every year, the fathers of the world are fine.”