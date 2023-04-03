Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi posted a video clip from the International Space Station, and commented on it, saying a month ago, we launched from here, from Cape Canaveral in Florida to space. This month, we have witnessed more than 450 sunrises and sunsets and have come a long way from experiments and research for our mission with colleagues to achieve the goals of the scientific mission. From earth to space, we continue our journey towards Zayed’s ambition.

