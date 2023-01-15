Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, and the Crew-6 crew have completed their last training week at SpaceX in Los Angeles, where its sixth mission will launch, carrying two NASA astronauts, Stephen Bowen, mission commander, and pilot Woody. Hoburgh, along with two mission specialists, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev.

During his trip, which will start next February, Al-Neyadi will carry out missions that will be conducted for the first time on board the International Space Station, which will be registered in the name of the Emirates. with various global space agencies.

Al-Neyadi will wear a spacewalk suit, which weighs 130 kg on the ground, and is called the “Extravehicle Mobility Unit” or “EMU”, which requires wearing it for 45 minutes, in addition to installing its equipment, helmet and gloves, after that he will enter a pressurized unit to adapt to Low pressure, which is maintained in the suit, since the astronaut must spend over an hour breathing pure oxygen before exiting this pressurized unit.

The spacewalk suit is like a small spacecraft, protecting the astronauts from the harsh conditions outside the International Station, and from space dust, especially as the pioneer prepares to walk in space to perform tasks and repairs outside the station, which may last eight hours, and the flexible parts of the suit consist of 16 layers of materials, and each A layer has a different function, as some retain oxygen, while others protect the flagship from space dust.

healthy exercises

Al-Neyadi underwent health training to acquire medical skills, which would make him equipped to deal with emergency situations. The training included first aid, monitoring vital signs, and carrying out life-saving operations, in addition to training, including picking up the cargo vehicle “Cygnus” using the robotic arm “Candarum 2″, which has a length 17 meters, which the International Station uses in many functions, including launching and capturing satellites, in addition to maintenance tasks, as well as moving astronauts around the station during spacewalks, and the possibility of moving different parts of the station, especially since the International Space Station is enlarged and its sections expanded and built. Continuously, in order to keep abreast of the various research tasks that it carries out. The International Space Station is one of the most important international projects in the field of space, and the largest inhabited satellite in low Earth orbit. ESA”, and the Canadian “CISA”.

Since its launch more than 20 years ago, specifically in 1998, the station has been operating as a scientific laboratory for gravitational research and the space environment, and its changing crew members conduct experiments in various fields of interest to humans, including human biology, physics, astronomy, meteorology, and space medicine. To test spacecraft systems and equipment for future missions to the Moon and other planets such as Mars.