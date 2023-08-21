Al-Neyadi said in his account on the “X” website, “Twitter” previously: “What do you think of the shape of honey in space? I have some Emirati honey left that I eat from time to time. Its benefits are many and important for the health of astronauts.”

From time to time, Al-Neyadi documents phenomena and events with video clips during his long space journey.

The Emirati astronaut, accompanied by the Crew-6 mission crew, successfully launched to the International Space Station last March.

Al-Neyadi will embark on the longest scientific mission for the Arabs in space, which will last for six continuous months at the International Space Station.

He will participate in scientific experiments in 10 vital areas throughout the duration of the mission.