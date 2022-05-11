Yesterday, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi began medical training at NASA’s Johnson Center in Houston.

He said in a tweet to him on Twitter: “What distinguishes the training of astronauts is their knowledge of all possible technical, scientific and social skills to make space missions a success. Currently, I am training to acquire medical skills, which make me ready to deal with emergency situations. The training includes first aid, monitoring of vital signs, and carry out life-saving operations.

Al Neyadi and his colleague Hazza Al Mansouri are spending the second training year at NASA, to qualify an Emirati astronaut for a 6-month mission aboard the International Station in the spring of next year, to be the first in the Arab world and the 11th globally to send a long-term mission to space.



