Chairman of the UAE Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, said: “On International Youth Day, we extend our best wishes to every young man and woman for a future that they care about, and we follow the approach of our wise leadership in empowering them and putting everything they need in their hands to be part of shaping the reality of our country tomorrow.” Since now. As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, the youth are the ones who will take the reins in the future.

He added: “We at the Emirates Human Resources Development Council in Dubai have taken upon ourselves the responsibility based on the goal for which the Council was established to build strategic partnerships with various sectors within the private sector that constitute the vital nerve for the future in Dubai and our country as a whole, in order to create professional opportunities for citizens to be a part of Inseparable from economic and social prosperity in the form that they aspire for their future to be. The advantage of our country is that young people make up the majority. We are a country that God blessed us with exceptional youth in their determination and capabilities, and the leadership created for them a stimulating environment that made them an integral part of every success story today and tomorrow.”