Mohammed Al Balushi (Al Ain)

The city of Al Ain lost, at dawn yesterday, Friday, a symbol of its ancient symbols, Sultan Ahmed Al-Kuwaiti, advisor to the aflaj department in the Al-Ain municipality, and one of those interested and preserving its history, a prominent and original figure who preserved the history and water paths in the aflaj, and he provided a lot of information about aflaj, oases, the way of life in the past and the heritage of the Emirates .

And he served his country in many events that take place in Al Ain, specifically national heritage events, as he used to participate in these events to educate people and visitors about the heritage.

Sultan Al-Kuwaiti contributed documentation and provided researchers with much of his scientific and historical heritage on place and mankind.

He worked in the aflaj and followed up on their affairs, which he used to consider as part of the details of his daily life, since the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, entrusted him with the task of supervising the aflaj in 1968. The father, Sultan Al-Kuwaiti, became the historical reference for the city of Al Ain. A tree that is firmly rooted and of authentic origin, appreciating the value of the past and its importance to the identity of the individual and society.

The great deceased was a resident of Kuwait City, and after that he moved to the souk area, south of Al Murabba, and then settled in Al Sarooj area.