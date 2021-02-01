Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, held a hypothetical meeting with His Excellency John Kerry, the US Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and advance global efforts aimed at reducing the repercussions and repercussions of change the climate.

This meeting is John Kerry’s first activity in the Middle East region in his new mission, as the discussion dealt with the distinguished and well-established bilateral relations between the UAE and the United States of America in various sectors and fields, and ways to enhance them in a way that contributes to supporting international efforts aimed at reducing the repercussions of climate change. The discussion also touched on coordinating the efforts of the two friendly countries in the preparation phase for the next conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change / COP26 /. During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need for efforts to limit the repercussions of climate change to focus on opportunities to achieve growth, diversify the economy, and create more job opportunities.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said: “Through the vision of the wise leadership, the UAE has a successful record spanning more than 15 years in implementing clean energy technologies, projects and initiatives. Based on the strong and distinguished partnership relations that bind the UAE and the United States of America in various fields, we welcome the interest of the United States in strengthening efforts to limit the repercussions of climate change, and we look forward to exploring more opportunities to enhance and coordinate bilateral efforts and achieve progress in this field.

His Excellency added: “Over the past fifteen years, the UAE has established a pioneering position in promoting and adopting renewable energy solutions, through multiple investments in major projects in thirty countries around the world, including three of the largest and most cost-competitive solar power plants. Here in the state. The UAE has also strengthened its leadership in the region with regard to many clean energy technologies, including technologies for carbon capture, use and storage, and we are ready to share our experience and expertise in this field with the global community. We are fully confident that these investments will contribute to accelerating international efforts in the field of climate, and also in enhancing opportunities for growth and economic diversification, exchange of knowledge, skill development and the creation of more job opportunities.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides agreed to form bilateral working groups to follow up coordination of action plans related to climate change, and to contribute to achieving sustainable development regionally and globally.