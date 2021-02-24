Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, stressed the importance of the innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence in the growth and development of the national defense industries sector, in realization of the vision of the wise leadership.

During his visit to the activities of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defense Exhibition (NAVDEX), His Excellency expressed his pride in what the national defense industries have achieved, praising the efforts of the distinguished companies and national cadres in this field.