Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Following the approval of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, the strategy of the Emirates Development Bank, and after the launch of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, held a briefing, In it, he presented the most prominent aspects of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, which is launched under the slogan “The 300 billion project”, and its pivotal importance in making the future of the UAE economy, in line with the pivotal role that the Emirates Development Bank will play as a driver and catalyst for the national economy.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber reviewed the role assigned to the strategy, which extends over ten years, as a comprehensive national program that supports the UAE’s continuous pursuit of sustainable economic development, by doubling the contribution of the industrial sector to the gross domestic product from 133 billion dirhams today to 300 billion dirhams by The year is 2031.

The 300 billion project relies on the solid industrial foundation of the United Arab Emirates, and the country’s unique advantages as a regional center for logistics, energy and manufacturing services, to enhance the country’s competitiveness at the regional and global levels.

The briefing, organized by the UAE government media office, along with media leaders, and a number of media professionals and journalists, was attended by Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Omar Ahmed Swaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Foundation For the future, a member of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Development Bank.

At the beginning of the session, His Excellency valued the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, which is keen on developing the industrial and advanced technology sector due to its critical importance in the national economy and its pivotal role in sustainable development.

Al-Jaber stressed that the adoption of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emirates Development Bank strategy constitutes a qualitative support for economic development at the state level, pointing to the great achievements of the UAE and the solid industrial base on which it is based.

His Excellency emphasized the integration between the ministry and the bank as an enabler and facilitator for investment in the industrial sector to reach an advanced sector, pointing out that the launch of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology strategy defined the national industry goals in accordance with the vision of the wise leadership for an industrial future based on knowledge and innovation, and attracting direct strategic investment.

His Excellency highlighted the importance of coordination, unification of efforts and complementarity of roles between federal and local government agencies, taking advantage of modernizing the industry law, providing energy at competitive prices, and facilitating financing, in addition to supporting entrepreneurs through the Emirates Development Bank.

His Excellency affirmed that the UAE has proven, especially during the pandemic, that it has everything that qualifies it to be a regional center for logistics services, including reputation, credibility and reliability, and a flexible system of legislation that guarantees the rights of investors and protects their investments, in addition to a very advanced digital structure and artificial intelligence solutions that The state was proactive in supporting its applications in the health, educational and energy sectors, indicating that everyone considers the state an ideal destination for living, work and investment.

His Excellency stressed the cooperation between the Emirates Development Bank and all parties to multiply efforts, and benefit from all capabilities, advantages and capabilities, and the unlimited support of the wise leadership to achieve the ambitious goals of the sector.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber pointed out the great achievements made by the UAE and the solid manufacturing base on which the state is based, as the number of industrial companies operating in the country in 2018 reached more than 33 thousand companies, 94% of which were small and medium companies, while the number of workers in the sector reached There were 737 thousand industrial workers in the country in 2018, and the country ranked 35th in the world in the Industrial Competitiveness Index.

His Excellency added: “The industrial sector, since the establishment of the Union, has been a major partner in economic development. It started based on the natural advantages that the state possesses, from a geographical location and natural resources, and then developed in parallel with the steady development of the business environment, legal frameworks and state infrastructure, so we saw the activity. “He is the largest in the energy, petrochemical, food, clothing, heavy and defense industries, and other active sectors.”

His Excellency continued by saying: “The 300 billion project will represent a qualitative transformation in the state’s industrial sector. In addition to raising the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP to 300 billion dirhams, the project will increase productivity and create more job opportunities for citizens, and launch new sectors in the field of future industries.” , Such as space technology, medical technology, sustainable products and the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. ”

Al-Jaber explained that the strategy notes the implementation of the national added value program at the state level to contribute to redirecting expenditures to the local economy, and creating more opportunities for Emirati companies that will receive support at several levels, foremost of which is direct and indirect financial support through the Emirates Development Bank, in addition to On advisory, training and enabling support, customs exemptions, and the potential for quality and competitiveness, locally and abroad.

On the vital industries at the local and international levels, which will therefore be the main focus of the new strategy, His Excellency Sultan Al Jaber said: “We have identified 11 sectors that will be the focus of our attention, either because of their current importance in the UAE national industry system, or because of their strategic importance to the food and health security of the state, or their connection With future industries that we plan to expand. ”

His Excellency added that the sectors that will focus on are aerospace industries, medical industries, clean and renewable energy (hydrogen production), machinery and equipment, rubber, plastics, chemicals, minerals, advanced technology industries, electronic and electrical devices, pharmaceutical industries, and food and beverages.

Empowering youth

In turn, Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, stressed the positive impact that the strategy will have on local Emirati talents, especially in terms of providing Emirati youth with the skills required for future industries. He stressed that the UAE, with the vision of the wise leadership, has achieved qualitative results in the industrial sector, and is continuing its ambition to provide the appropriate work environment, enablers and data, and adopt the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to enhance global competitiveness, enhance ease of doing business, as well as develop the logistical and digital infrastructure.

An engine for the economy

In turn, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation and a member of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Development Bank, said that the launch of the Emirates Development Bank strategy, which is integrated with the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, supports the strategic transformation of the UAE towards the future, so that the Emirates Development Bank is the catalyst and the first engine of the economy. Emirati.

Made in the Emirates

In the briefing, the speakers called on all partners in the process of developing the industrial sector in the country to participate in the “Make in the Emirates” campaign, which is an open invitation to investors, innovators and developers from within the country and from around the world to invest in the industrial sector in the UAE.

Technology is an obligatory path for the future

Her Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, said that advanced technology has played an important role in the social and economic development in the UAE over the past two decades, and its contribution has been major in establishing advanced projects, such as Dubai Internet City and renewable energy in Masdar City, and the use of artificial intelligence in The vaccination program against Covid-19, in addition to the success of the UAE project to explore Mars.

She said that attracting and developing advanced technology in the country enhances the competitiveness, flexibility and growth of the country’s economy, and stressed that the UAE, with the vision of its leadership, has integrated the industry with the advanced technology file within the framework of the strategic future vision of the country’s economy. Her Excellency pointed to the importance of transforming research and development in the industrial sector into practical and commercially feasible applications, so that the country would be a global destination for the development of future industries that adopt technology, considering small and medium enterprises as the backbone of the economy, stressing the importance of enabling them with advanced technology applications.