His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the National Committee for the Management and Governance of the Recovery Phase, affirmed that the achievement achieved by the UAE with the arrival of the national campaign for vaccination against “Covid-19” to its goal and the vaccination of more than 52 percent of the targeted percentage of the country’s population is a fruit. For the vision and directives of the wise leadership that led to a unique global Emirati model in managing the Corona crisis, as well as the efforts of all work teams based on implementing the campaign.

His Excellency said that the efforts of the medical personnel, including citizens and residents, who are members of the work teams of the national campaign for vaccination against “Covid-19” are a source of pride for all of us, as they are the heroes of our first line of defense and effective partners in the efforts of the national state to confront the pandemic, affirming that their keenness to perform their duty fully. Their dedication and dedication to their work greatly contributed to achieving this achievement and for the UAE to reach the highest global rates of vaccine distribution in relation to the population.

His Excellency added that the UAE is moving steadily and confidently towards recovering from the “Covid-19” pandemic, focusing in this on a participatory national work system among the various state institutions aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all members of society.

His Excellency pointed out that the UAE, under the directives of the wise leadership, has established a proactive approach in dealing with crises and was one of the first countries in the world to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine for all residents for free, and in addition to that, it worked on applying an advanced system of preventive and precautionary measures to face the repercussions of the pandemic in addition to It calls for its adoption of an effective strategy for planning for recovering from the pandemic in various sectors.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber affirmed that the UAE has succeeded in harnessing technology and employing advanced technologies to build a flexible response to face the repercussions of this pandemic, which led to the achievement of these remarkable achievements in a short period of time.

His Excellency called on all members of society to continue supporting the national efforts made by all state institutions during the “Covid-19” crisis and to adhere to all preventive and precautionary measures in order to reach the stage of full recovery from this pandemic.