Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of COP28, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that the UAE has made all necessary efforts to facilitate the negotiation process to reach a fair and equitable agreement to limit the repercussions of climate change.

The President of COP28 said during his meeting with representatives of states parties that we have reached the final and decisive stage, and the world is awaiting decisive results that achieve a balance between sustainable development and climate action.

The President of COP28 called on representatives of States Parties to show determination and move from sharing data to taking a leadership role and providing practical solutions.

He said that we are making exceptional progress, but not fast enough. We must change the dynamics of our performance. He called on the heads of delegations to an unconventional meeting in the form of a “council,” which he called the Council of Change Makers. He also called on delegations to think away from pre-prepared texts and focus on achieving the general interest of the peoples of the world. Everywhere.

He added: “We have an exceptional opportunity to achieve an outcome based on scientific results that stresses the necessity of preserving the possibility of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius in response to the global toll.”

He stated: “I emphasized to the representatives of the states parties the necessity of consensus regarding fossil fuels, including coal, and I am the first president of the conference to call for that. All parties must participate to achieve this goal in a constructive manner, be flexible, act with determination, and find common ground.”

The COP28 President stressed the need for representatives of States Parties to provide ideas for ways forward in two main areas: how to address the gap between financing, adaptation and action and how to significantly accelerate the mitigation process while addressing the issues of an orderly, responsible, logical, gradual and just transition in the energy sector.

He continued: “The progress we have made to close a third of the emissions gap is a major achievement and has never happened before in the Conferences of the Parties,” adding that the COP presidency has worked from the beginning to formulate a strong agenda, coupled with the utmost ambition regarding the negotiated results, and we have accomplished the first point, Now we must achieve the second goal.”