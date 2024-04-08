Wired, the international magazine specializing in business, trade and technology, revealed the selection of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the Emirates and Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, as one of the most prominent and influential business leaders in the world, and ranked him first among business leaders. The most inspiring, innovative and influential works in the Arab world.

