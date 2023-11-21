His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masdar, confirmed that the forward-looking vision of leadership in the UAE has established a global leading position for the country in the areas of economic and social development, sustainability and reducing emissions to protect the future of humans and the planet.

His Excellency praised the important achievement achieved by Expo City Dubai, the site of COP28, in this field by relying on operating its operations on renewable energy produced in the UAE, thanks to the global capacity and great ambition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, to which the Abu Dhabi Company contributed. Masdar Future Energy, the global leader in the field of renewable energy, is in the process of developing its key stages.

His Excellency pointed out that the approval of electricity produced by solar energy that will be used in Expo City Dubai through the International Renewable Energy Certification (I-REC) program constitutes tangible evidence of the UAE’s leadership in climate action, and a new step in efforts to reduce emissions locally and globally.

His Excellency renewed the call to increase the global production capacity of renewable energy sources three times, and to double the rate of energy efficiency by 2030 to maintain the possibility of avoiding global temperature rises exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius.